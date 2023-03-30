Solon Safety Town sessions will be held from June 5 to June 9 and June 12 to June 16 at Solon Community Park at 6679 SOM Center Road.
Designed to introduce safety rules and safety awareness to children who will be attending kindergarten in the upcoming academic year, the program is a collaboration with the Solon police and fire departments and the Solon Board of Education. Safety Town offers interactive activities featuring bicycles, traffic signals, classroom lessons and field trips to teach safety.
Online registration for Solon residents will open at 9 a.m. April 1, with registration opening to nonresidents, space permitting, beginning April 22. In-person registration will take place at Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway. Cost is $40.
For more information or to register, visit solonohio.org or contact Richard Parker at rparker@solonohio.org.