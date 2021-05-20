Solon Schools’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic through University Hospitals will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 21 and June 11 at the UH Management Services Center in Shaker Heights.
The clinic’s location at 3605 Warrensville Center Road has served as the UH vaccination epicenter since vaccines became available in Ohio in early 2021.
Those 12 and over are eligible to receive the inoculation. To register for the clinic and make an appointment, call 216-983-0012 between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.