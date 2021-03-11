The Solon Recreation Department, in conjunction with University Hospitals, will offer a safe sitter babysitting class March 19.
There will be two sessions from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The classes, which are available to Solon residents, will be taught at the Solon Community Center. The class is designed to prepare students in grades six to eight to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting.
Registration fee per class is $30. Topics include safety skills, first aid and rescues, life and business skills, and child care skills.
Classes are limited to eight students to allow social distancing due to COVID-19. To register, call University Hospitals at 216-983-1110 or email rachel.farinelli@uhhospitals.org.