The Get it Girl Holiday Pop-Up Shop will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, 1512 W. 25th St.
Among the shops will be Solon resident Rachel Braun’s Beads by Rachel B. A senior studying early childhood education at Ohio University in Athens, she started her business in May.
“All of the money I make from this business is being saved to use for my future classroom,” according to the business’s Facebook posting.
All vendors are women-owned small businesses.
Products for sale include Japanese stationery, including pens, notebooks, and Kawaii office supplies, vinyl stickers, greeting cards and holiday cards, skincare bundles, custom glitter tumblers, Swarovski jewelry, personalized drinkware and more.