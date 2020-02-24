The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation’s community relations council is looking for soup makers for its Mitzvah Day 2020 “Souper Bowl” to be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 29 at the JCC of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.
The “Souper Bowl” cook-off will raise funds and awareness for Second Harvest Food Bank.
Submissions will be accepted in three categories: professional, amateur, and 17 and under. Due to dietary restrictions, only vegetarian and vegan soups can be entered. The deadline to register is March 16. Entry forms are available at jewishyoungstown.org. There is no cost to enter.