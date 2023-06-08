The annual South Euclid GardenWalk will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 and June 25.
Maps will be available after June 15 at the South Euclid Community Center at 1370 Victory Drive and Cuyahoga County Public Library’s South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid. The self-guided tour is free.
The walk offers an opportunity to tour more than 57 gardens or residents, a 21-acre nature preserve, a 9-mile wetland, eight neighborhood community gardens and three “pocket” parks.
For more information, visit gardenwalksoutheuclid.com.