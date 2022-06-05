One South Euclid and the city of South Euclid are presenting INTERSECTION, highlighting the downtown district and promising an event that will offer something for everyone, according to a news release.
The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. June 10 in the municipal lot at 4477 Rushton Road in South Euclid, behind McDonald’s.
There will be music, food, games, art, a “passport to fun” and more, according to the release.
Flashback will play live music dating from the 1970s through now. A large community art project will display the work of several South Euclid residents who have been attending crochet workshops since March. Under the instruction of Cleveland Institute of Art student Caro Volny, the group made a quilt. It will make its debut at INTERSECTION.
Attendees can pick up a “passport,” which they can have stamped at the One South Euclid table and embark on a list of summer activities which, if completed, can lead to a $1,000 grand prize.
Following the event, an after party will be held at Afrika Taste and Lounge at 4483 Mayfield Road. A karaoke contest will take place and the winner will receive a prize of $500.
Free parking will be available in a portion of the municipal lot and additional street parking will be available on Rushton Road.