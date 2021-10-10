SouthPark Mall will celebrate its 25th anniversary Oct. 15 through Oct. 17 at 500 Southpark Center in Strongsville. The mall opened Oct. 16, 1996.
Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. Oct. 15 with live music performances, a retailer fall fashion show, a beer garden hosted by the JD Breast Cancer Foundation, a pumpkin patch by Richardson’s Farm to benefit the Strongsville High School music program, bounce houses, inflatables and food trucks.
On Oct. 16, there will be live music performances from Cleveland Jewish News Health Columnist and 3News Senior Health Correspondent Monica Robins and the Joey Amato band, a magic show and giveaways and contests with Real Pop Fusion. There will also be character photo opportunities with Wonder Woman, Super Girl, Poison Ivy, Anna, Elsa and Slider. Activities also include balloon artists, airbrush tattoos, caricature artists and a petting zoo.
On Oct. 17, festivities will conclude at 3 p.m., with the day including free fitness classes, giveaways and other interactive challenges.
SouthPark Mall requires guests to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding COVID-19 and recommends mask wearing.