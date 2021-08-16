Park Synagogue will present “Beyond the Braid: Taking Challah Baking to the Next Level” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 on Zoom.
Challah baker Jessica Grosman will offer an online demo class to learn to make individual challah roses, a seasonal apple-stuffed challah and a crown challah studded with dried fruit, all suited for the High Holy Days.
For those new to challah baking, a video of how to make basic challah dough and braid it will be available before the class, as well as the recommended recipe.
A $10 per person donation is required, with proceeds going to the Hebrew Shelter Home. Prepaid registration is required by Aug. 20 to receive the Zoom link and recipes.
To register, visit parksynagogue.org.
For questions, contact to Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
The program is co-sponsored by Park’s Women’s Rosh Chodesh and Neshama groups.