The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland will hold its virtual “Spotlight on the Intersection of Religion and Politics: What’s Happening?” discussion Oct. 24.
Featuring Randy Partain, minister for the church, in conversation with Elliott Ingersoll, professor at the Cleveland State University department of counseling, supervision and adult learning, the pair will discuss religious beliefs, political polarization, the role of religion in both our personal and public lives, and how loyalty to a political party or religion now produces personal conflict.
To access the webinar, visit bit.ly/UUCC-Forums.