The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will host single-day high school career day programs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 30, April 6 and April 13 at 1 Wade Oval Drive. Each session is $84 for museum members and $99 for nonmembers.
The program will include opportunities to meet staff from departments, including scientists, educators, wildlife specialists and archivists within the museum and learn about their jobs. Lunch is included with registration.
To register, visit CMNH.org/learn/career-days.