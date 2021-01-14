Park Synagogue’s “The Art of Dr. Seuss,” featuring Felicia Zavarella Stadelman, will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 on Zoom.
Stadelman will discuss the author, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, as she gives a presentation on the life and art of Dr. Seuss. His artwork became the platform from which he wrote 44 children’s books, political cartoons and hundreds of advertisements.
The event is free and open to the community. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 18 and is required to receive the Zoom link.
Register through the Park website at parksynagogue.org or by emailing Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org.
For more information, contact Petler by email or call her at 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
This event is sponsored by the Park Synagogue Senior Adult Group.