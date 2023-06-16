The Stan Hywet Father’s Day Car Show returns from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens at 714 North Portage Path in Akron.
General admission includes a self-guided tour of the Manor House and historic gardens, Corbin Conservatory, Playgarden and Homes of Nature play areas as well as food trucks and a performance from My Drunk’n Uncle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children. Tickets are presale only.
For tickets or more information, visit bit.ly/3IISdmf.