The 63rd annual Classic, Antique and Collector Car Show at Stan Hywet will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20, presented in collaboration with the Ohio Region Classic Car Club of America.
Classic, antique and collector cars manufactured from 1915 to 1996 will be on display. The car show also features Q.S. Jazz playing 1920s jazz music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the courtyard stage.
All tickets for the Father’s Day car show are pre-sale only and must be purchased prior to the event at stanhywet.org, or by calling Stan Hywet ticketing at 330-315-3287.Tickets are $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 17. Children 5 and under are free.
General admission to the Father’s Day car show includes a self-guided tour of the Manor House and the historic gardens. Playgarden, the Butterfly Habitat, Homes of Nature and The Corbin Conservatory are open for all guests. The Winking Lizard, Molly’s Café and Kona Ice will serve lunchtime fare and cool treats.
There is no on-site parking. Free parking with complimentary shuttle service will be available at Todaro’s Party Center, at 1820 Akron Peninsula Road and Firestone Community Learning Center at 470 Castle Blvd.
Facial masks are not required at the car show for any guest that is fully vaccinated. However, Stan Hywet’s shuttle service requires masks.
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is at 714 N. Portage Path in Akron.