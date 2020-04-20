Stark Enterprises, a Cleveland-based real estate development company, sold Reserve Office Park, a mixed-use property in Westlake, to a Cleveland real estate development company April 1.
Stark purchased Reserve Office Park at 2035 Crocker Road in 2017, according to a news release. The office park is across from Stark Enterprises’ Crocker Park.
The office park’s tenants include First Federal Lakewood, Ameriprise Financial, Union Capital Mortgage, River Financial Group, Cleveland Home Title and Rosewood Grill.
“Reserve Office Park was a suitable addition to our portfolio back when we purchased in 2017,” Ezra Stark, COO of Stark Enterprises, said in the release. “We were able to grow and increase the property’s occupancy and convert it into a successful mixed-use project within a perfect focal point in Westlake. We were happy to be represented by real estate broker, Michael DiFranco with DiFranco Real Estate, and excited to exit this quality property to a fellow local developer who shares the same like-minded values and practices within the industry.”