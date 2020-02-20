Ohio Sen. Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, minority leader; state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Cuyahoga County Council District 11 member Sunny M. Simon will provide a state of Ohio and Cuyahoga County legislative update on state and county initiatives and answer questions from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Congregation B’nai Jeshurun, 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Light refreshments will be served.

The program is sponsored by the synagogue’s men’s club.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments