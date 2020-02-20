Ohio Sen. Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, minority leader; state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Cuyahoga County Council District 11 member Sunny M. Simon will provide a state of Ohio and Cuyahoga County legislative update on state and county initiatives and answer questions from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Congregation B’nai Jeshurun, 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Light refreshments will be served.
The program is sponsored by the synagogue’s men’s club.