Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue will feature Sarah Stern, president of Endowment for Middle East Truth, who will discuss antisemitism on college campuses at 11:15 a.m. July 31 at the synagogue.
Endowment for Middle East Truth is a Washington, D.C., think tank and policy center focused on educating U.S. policy makers on Israel’s challenges and the dangers of antisemitism.
Stern’s talk is titled, “Why Now? Understanding the Rise of Anti-Semitism on College Campuses and How We Can Fight It.”
Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue’s Shabbat services will begin at 9:15 a.m. Stern will speak at about 11:15, following services. Her talk will be followed by a kiddush lunch.
The event is free and open to the community, but reservations are encouraged.
For more information, contact the synagogue’s office at 216-382-6566 or office@oz-cedarsinai.org.
The synagogue is at 23749 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.