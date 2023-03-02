Arteense will host a 90-minute workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 4 decorating masks and crown cookies for Purim at Stone Oven and Cafe Eton at 28601 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.
The event is open to all and attendees are asked to wear Purim costumes to be nominated for best costume. Attendees will be provided four pre-baked sugar cookies, royal icing and a hamantaschen, a cup of hot cocoa or coffee while decorating. Attendees can learn basic piping and flooding techniques and will have self-decorated cookies, instructions and recipes to take home.
The cost of the class is $35.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3YYRvYe.