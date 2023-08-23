The StoneWater Golf Club is partnering with Golf Roots for its first Golf Club Trade-In Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.
GolfRoots will appraise old clubs in exchange for StoneWater gift cards that can be used for new clubs, pro shop merchandise, rounds of golf, lessons or StoneWater memberships.
Anyone who trades in clubs that day will also receive a free club fitting at the Linksman Golf Academy.
Call or email Bryan Huff 440-461-4653, ext.133, or bhuff@stonewatergolf.com for additional information.