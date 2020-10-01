StoneWater, a golf club and events venue in Highland Heights, will show “Casper” on a large outdoor screen in its parking lot as part of a family-friendly Halloween drive-in movie party from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 24.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costumes for the socially distant event, according to a news release.
“Celebrating Halloween this year has to be slightly re-imagined, so we’re really excited to offer a socially distanced yet fun, Halloween-themed activity for the whole family,” Whitney Neidus, StoneWater’s general manager, said in the release.
Outdoor, walk-up concession stands serving hot dogs, sliders, hot chocolate, sweets, popcorn and beverages, and an adult bar, will be open during the evening. Dinner can also be pre-ordered through The Rustic Grill and delivered to attendees’ cars during the movie. Outside food or beverages will not be permitted.
The event costs $20 per car. The film’s audio can be heard through cars’ FM transmitters, and restrooms will be available inside the facility.
Space is limited, and parking is first come, first served. To reserve a parking space, contact Neidus at 440-461-4653 ext. 232 or Wneidus@stonewatergolf.com.
StoneWater is at 1 Club Drive.