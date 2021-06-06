StoneWater Golf Club at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights will present two junior golf camps to teach children and teens golf fundamentals and expand their skills.
The five-week programs catered to boys and girls ages 6 to 15 will be led by Ned Weaver, director of golf, and Bob Bourne, director of instruction.
The first program will be offered from June 16 to July 14, and the second will be offered from July 21 to Aug. 18. Classes will be on every Wednesday, and participants will be able to choose their class time, either 9 to 9:45 a.m., 10 to 10:45 or 11 to 11:45.
The cost is $200 per session and includes all five weeks, use of the practice facility, bottled water and a snack after each lesson. Proper golf attire and sunscreen will be required. Individual and group lessons are also available.
To register, call Weaver at 440-461-4653.