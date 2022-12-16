The Maltz Museum in Beachwood will host its Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out essay contest focused on creating a more accepting society.
The competition is open to sixth through 12th graders in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
Essays for sixth through 10th graders are due Feb. 16, 2023, and essays for 11th and 12th graders are due Feb. 23, 2023.
The essay must detail ways to make a positive difference in the world by reflecting on real life situations in 500 words or less. Winners will be awarded scholarships, prizes and anti-bias education grants.
For more information, visit learn.maltzmuseum.org.