“Sugar the Stage Play” will premiere at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Cuyahoga Community College Metro campus at 2900 Community College Ave. in Cleveland.
The title character, Sugar, is a young man from Chicago “who finds true love and redemption.” The play was written by Gloria Shea and directed by Joseph Lee Billups.
Shea was born in Birmingham, Ala. and moved to Cleveland in the 1960s with her parents and four brothers. “Sugar the Stage Play” is Shea’s first accomplished piece, according to a news release. She said she hopes to make “Sugar the Stage Play” available to a wider audience through film.
Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Shea at gloshea5@gmail.com.