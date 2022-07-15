The Summer of Kindness is a community-wide challenge and activity for participants of all ages through Aug. 19 as the Values-in-Action Foundation’s initiative, Kindland, working to make Northeast Ohio the “Kindest Land” in the nation, according to a news release.
The Summer of Kindness Challenge features a “game board” consisting of 20 kindness activities that provide individuals and families with a variety of kind acts to do and report back to Values-in-Action. For each kindness activity marked off the individual or family will receive an entry into an end-of summer-lottery consisting of prizes. The Cleveland Jewish News is a participating partner of Kindland.
To participate, visit bit.ly/3u3rjOT.