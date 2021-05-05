Summite ArtSpace logo

Summit Artspace launched its spring 2021 season with three group exhibitions running through June 26. Visitors can view exhibitions during public hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

The exhibitions include Artists of Rubber City Member Show 2021, “The Art of Y” Juried Exhibition and others. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

For more information, visit summitartspace.org or call 330-376-8480.

Visitors can view exhibitions at summitartspace.org or schedule a private tour of the galleries by emailing info@summitartspace.org.

Summit Artspace is at 140 E. Market St. in Akron.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments