Summit Mall at 3265 Market St. in Fairlawn will celebrate Earth Week will hold a free e-waste drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23.
Summit Mall is partnering with Summit e-waste Recycling Solutions to offer a responsible way for local area residents to safely dispose of their old, unwanted electronics. Summit e-waste will also have on site a mobile hard drive shredding unit for on the spot destruction.
The event will be held at the Southwest parking lot, along W. Market Street.
Accepted items are computers, printers, cell phones, telephones, modems, routers, DVD and VCR players, game consoles, radios, cables, toner cartridges and televisions.