The Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood will host a virtual event, “Supporting Mourners During COVID-19,” from 8 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21.
The High Holy Days can be a difficult time for those who have recently lost a loved one. The communityis invited to join for a virtual discussion on death, dying and how Jewish rituals on mourning have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Panelists include: Bart Bookatz, manager at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel; Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, director of spiritual care and hospice chaplain at Montefiore; Dr. David Rosenberg, director of UH Ahuja Lung Center and Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, University Hospitals; Cantor Sarah Sager, cantor laureate at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Jeanne Tobin and Peter Waxman, co-chairs of the mourners task force will be the moderators.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3kb7YUs.