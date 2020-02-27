Tom Sutton, a professor in the Baldwin Wallace University Political Science Department and director of the Community Research Institute, will provide an analysis of voter views in four Midwest states from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. March 1 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
The states – Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – voted for former President Barack Obama in 2012 and President Donald Trump in 2016 by slim margins.
For more information, visit uucleveland.org