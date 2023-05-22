The Historic Gateway Neighborhood Corporation will host its free guided tours of neighborhoods in Cleveland beginning June 1 through Sept. 30, according to a news release. Registration is recommended due to limited space.
Each tour is 90 minutes, and a 45-minute lunchtime tour on Fridays is also available for registration. During the tour, historical Clevelanders portrayed by actors and actresses, will share their stories, roles and impact in shaping the city.
For more information or to register, visit takeahikecle.com.