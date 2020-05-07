Former basketball standout Tal Brody and other Israelis will help celebrate Israel’s 72nd Birthday in “Israel Heroes,” a Zoom event at 10 a.m. May 14.
Brody, an Israel sports icon, is a native of Trenton, N.J., who was drafted 12th in the 1964 NBA Draft by the then-Baltimore Bullets, but opted to play in Israel. He led the Israel National team to a victory over the Russian team in the Maccabiah games, which put Israel basketball on the map.
Brody will be among those sharing his story in the Zoom series organized by the American Friends of Kaplan Medical Center.
The project is intended to promote a strong connection to Israel. At least one story will be reserved to inform Americans of Kaplan Medical Center.
To register for the Zoom conference, email info@afkmc.org.
