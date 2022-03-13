The Temple Museum of Jewish Art, Religion and Culture at The Temple-Tifereth Israel will host a talk featuring The Temple’s Esther Megillah at 2 p.m. March 14. She will discuss a painting by Indian-American-Jewish artist Siona Benjamin.
Rabbi Yael Dadoun will join museum director Sue Koletsky to discuss how Benjamin uses art to tell the story of the Book of Esther.
Registration is not required to attend the in-person event and everyone is welcome.
Originally from Mumbai, India, Benjamin offers a multicultural perspective that combines traditional and modern views of global art to explore culture, religion and artistic styles. Benjamin grew up among Hindus and Muslims in India, but was steeped in the traditions of the Bene Israel Jews, while at the same time studying in Catholic and Zoroastrian schools. She eventually settled in the United States, which has infused her art with a complex look at identity. As an artist and speaker, she’s contributed to a global discourse by sharing her personal journey while also extending far beyond Judaism and her Indian homeland, according to a news release.
The temple is at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.