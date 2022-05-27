The Tara Seibel Gallery in the Little Italy neighborhood in Cleveland, which has been closed since the beginning of COVID-19, will reopen and have a reception from 1 to 8 p.m. June 4.
The summer exhibition will feature Seibel’s art collection of paintings, prints, comic art, fiber art and crafted jewelry. Seibel is a Pepper Pike resident.
Guest artists include ceramicist Brigitte Fiorille, who is the art director of Fairmount Center for the Arts in Russell Township and will have work on display; art professor Francis Demaske, will showcase paintings depicting architecturally-inspired landmarks of Cleveland; henna artist Kristina Haberek of Cleveland Henna will be at the reception creating one-of-a-kind body art.
The event is free to the public. The gallery is on the second floor of Presti’s Bakery at 12101 Mayfield Road. The entrance is next to the Italian American Museum of Cleveland.