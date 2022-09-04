The Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Cleveland Browns will host the 24th annual Taste of the Browns from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Attendees will mix and mingle with Cleveland Browns players, sample dishes from local restaurants, enjoy live music and bid on one-of-a-kind auction items. Auction items include two home game tickets to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sept. 22, a helmet autographed by Myles Garrett, a jersey autographed by Nick Chubb and more.
Honorary event co-chairs Joel Bitonio, Josh Cribbs and Rocco Whalen will be joined by Cleveland Browns players and alumni to raise funds for Northeast Ohio families.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/Taste.