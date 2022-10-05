The TedxOrangeHS 2022 event will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Orange High School at 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. The free speaker event is aimed toward inspiring ideas in the world and in the Orange City School District and Pepper Pike communities, according to its website. The theme is “Up & Away.’”
According to its website, the speakers are Carter Jamison, a 19-year-old entrepreneur who started his first profit-seeking venture in middle school; Leah Berdysz, CEO and founder of Empowered & Poised LLC and the author of the book “Conscious Empowerment: A Guide to Helping Girls Build Self-Esteem & Confidence”; and Rob Felber, an Orange High School alum who has served as a firefighter for the Pepper Pike Fire Department for nearly 40 years.
To register, visit bit.ly/3C2xZzO.