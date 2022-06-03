United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland will hold its 36th annual “Tee Up for UCP” Golf Tournament at 10 a.m. June 6 at Canterbury Golf Club at 22000 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood, according to a press release.
The tournament is at capacity with 32 committed foursomes comprised of new and returning supporters. The event will include skills contests consisting of longest drive, closest to the pin and a $50,000 hole-in-one cash prize.
Lunch will be provided on the course for all participants and a cocktail hour will commence following play. Other highlights include a client family speaker, awards to the top three teams and an opportunity to network with Northeast Ohio professionals.
For information, contact Renee Canfield at 216-453-4969 or rcanfield@ucpcleveland.org, or visit bit.ly/3MndEbT.