More than 400 students representing 68 counties were named to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost office’s teen ambassador board for the upcoming school year.
The participants represent more than 180 schools throughout the state.
The mission of the teen ambassador board is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government. It is open to high school juniors and seniors from public, private, home, charter and online schools in Ohio.
Members advise the attorney general’s office on issues relating to teens. They also attend presentations, hear from elected officials, interact with assistant attorneys general, and can participate in events throughout the state once activities resume, but until then, the office plans to offer video calls with prominent figures around Ohio.
Teen ambassador board members from Cuyahoga County include: Tal Rothberg, Joseph Berkowitz, Yoav Pinhasi and Vidula Jambunath of Beachwood High School; Madison Thomas and Samantha Haona Parker of Berea–Midpark High School; Evie Stuczynski of Brecksville–Broadview Heights High School; Valeri Hernandez and Denise McDaniel of Cleveland Central Catholic; Erica Harrison of Cleveland Heights High School; Zachary B. Riggins of John Marshall School of Civic and Business Leadership; Zoey Raiche of John Marshall High School; Amari Thompson of John Marshall School of Information Technology; Anna Goldberg, Abigail McGowan and Camryn Houston of Laurel School; Zaria Williams of Lawrence School; Francis Blasko, Ava Rhae Kress, Taylor Larouere, Zackary T. Lozinak, Emma Kolick, Ryan Kachmarik, Marina Baskhron, Nancy Patel, Jaret Gold, Pankti Mehta, Dylan Saunders, Mira Patel and Adam Alvin Swab of North Royalton High School; Edwin Quang of Padua Franciscan High School; Abigail Oresanya of Pinecrest Academy Homeschool; Steven Joey Weixel of Rocky River High School; Rachel Zhang, Kaci Boling and Nigel Gore of Solon High School; and Taylor Lucas and Gabrielle Masola of Strongsville High School.