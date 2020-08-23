Temple Emanu El in Orange and Church of the Resurrection in Solon will hold a "Get Out the Vote” event from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26.
Panelists are: Jeremy Paris, principal at The Raben Group, a national public policy and strategic communication firm; Erika Anthony, executive director of the Ohio Transformation Fund and co-founder of Cleveland VOTES, a nonpartisan voter mobilization initiative; and Jeremy Cronig, program manager for the MitzVote Civic Engagement Initiative at Hillel International. David Sperling, president of Temple Emanu El, will moderate the panel.