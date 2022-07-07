Temple Emanu El Brotherhood is planning an outing to watch the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros at 12:05 p.m. Aug. 7 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland.
The game is also Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases and team mascot Slider’s birthday.
Tickets are $24 each, which is a $6 savings, for seats in Rows G to K in Section 311 family deck. A limited number of tickets is available. To purchase tickets, contact Mitch Cronig at mcronig@yahoo.com. Payment must be made by check and is due by July 7. Checks should be made payable to: Temple Emanu El Brotherhood and sent to 4545 Brainard Road, Orange, OH 44022.