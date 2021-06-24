Temple Emanu El Brotherhood is holding its “Baseball Fever” fundraiser. Tickets can be purchased through July 1.
Each ticket purchased covers three different Major League Baseball teams each week. If the three teams on the purchaser’s ticket have scored the most or least runs that week, the ticket holder wins a cash prize. Each week, three people will win $50, $30 and $20 each.
Money raised will go toward supporting future Temple Emanu El Brotherhood events, including the annual Sports Night with its featured guest speaker, dinner and prizes.
The competition will run for five weeks starting July 2. Tickets cost $10 each, or buy-two-get-one free. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3gZ8N2H.