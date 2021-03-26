Temple Emanu El’s annual fundraiser will include six interactive events created to digitally transport viewers out of their homes and into new spaces throughout April.
Named “The Great Escape,” Temple Emanu El in Orange altered its usual in-person annual fundraiser to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, according to a news release.
Each event is open to the public, and tickets for each household connecting through Zoom range from $15 to $50 per event. The fundraiser will feature entertainment provided by a chef, professional theater actors, musicians and talented temple members.
Temple Emanu El Executive Director Renee Higer referred to the fundraiser as “multiple jaunts that will give you the glow and spring in your step that you want from any Great Escape!”
The following events make up this year’s fundraiser:
• Mitch Cronig will demonstrate five science experiments using common household items at 10 a.m. April 10.
• Shaker Heights residents ranging in age from middle school to middle age will perform pop and rock songs from the 1960s to present day at 7 p.m. April 14.
• Professional actors from Jewish story company and nonprofit The Braid will present “The Matzo Ball Diaries,” a show that tells the secret stories of food and home, at 7 p.m. April 17. A question-and-answer session will precede the show. A pre-ordered dinner is available for purchase.
• Event participants will join together in teams of eight to work through a virtual challenge and solve a number of puzzles at 7 p.m. April 22. Participants must be at least 12 years old.
• Zach Ladner, the executive chef at Giovanni’s in Beachwood, will lead a cooking demonstration where event participants can cook “alongside” him in real time at 5:30 p.m. April 25. A pre-ordered dinner is available for purchase.
• Noah Budin, a local singer, songwriter, actor, educator and full-time director of activities at Stone Gardens in Beachwood, will perform live music at 7 p.m. April 28.
To RSVP and place meal requests for “The Great Escape,” contact Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org by April 5.