Temple Emanu El in Orange will host its third narrative expression workshop to teach how to relieve stress through writing poetry, storytelling and creative reading from 4 to 5:15 p.m. April 18.
Featuring narrative arts facilitator Marina Vladova, the workshop will be held on Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.
To register and receive Zoom login information, contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org.
“I believe that storytelling can heal the world,” Vladova said in a news release.
“Arts-based interventions and expressive writing have long been used to build resilience and reduce stress and fatigue. This is important especially today when so many people are experiencing the kind of emotional upheaval and isolation that places them at higher risk for major and minor illnesses.”