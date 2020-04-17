The Temple Emanu El Brotherhood will hold its NFL draft preview 2020 on Zoom at 7 p.m. April 21, led by Andy Baskin, co-host of Baskin and Phelps on 92.3 FM TheFan, and Aaron Goldhammer, co-host of “The Really Big Show” on ESPN 850 AM Cleveland. The event was rescheduled from April 20.
To join the conference, contact Len Gold gonzo11@roadrunner.com to request the meeting URL, ID and password.
“The COVID-19 virus has changed the way the NFL draft will take place,” said Gold, vice president of programming of the Brotherhood. “It’s a fully virtual draft in prime time, with each general manager and coach working out of their own home, com-municating through phone and internet. Our preview event will give football fans the opportunity to hear and discuss the upcoming NFL Draft with two Cleveland sports radio personalities.”