stock football
Image by Oliver Cardall from Pixabay

The Temple Emanu El Brotherhood will hold its NFL draft preview 2020 on Zoom at 7 p.m. April 21, led by Andy Baskin, co-host of Baskin and Phelps on 92.3 FM TheFan, and Aaron Goldhammer, co-host of “The Really Big Show” on ESPN 850 AM Cleveland. The event was rescheduled from April 20.

To join the conference, contact Len Gold gonzo11@roadrunner.com to request the meeting URL, ID and password.

“The COVID-19 virus has changed the way the NFL draft will take place,” said Gold, vice president of programming of the Brotherhood. “It’s a fully virtual draft in prime time, with each general manager and coach working out of their own home, com-municating through phone and internet. Our preview event will give football fans the opportunity to hear and discuss the upcoming NFL Draft with two Cleveland sports radio personalities.”

