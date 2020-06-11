Temple Emanu El Preschool will reopen June 15 after a state-mandated shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are looking forward to seeing our students and getting back to the programming they enjoy with the necessary modifications to ensure their health and safety,” said Temple Emanu El early childhood education director Katie Theobald in a news release.
Teachers will be required to wear masks and gloves, classroom numbers will be decreased and the hours of operation will temporarily change to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
Drop-off and pickup times will also be staggered to prevent mass gatherings, and no parents or unauthorized staff members will be allowed to enter the preschool.
The preschool is at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.