Temple Emanu El’s advocacy committee will present a documentary and discussion of “The Janes: Reproductive Rights – Past, Present, Future” at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
The Janes, also known as the Jane Collective, was a group of Chicago women who built an underground service for those seeking safe, affordable and illegal abortions in the late 1960s, according to a news release. From 1969 to 1973, it performed about 11,000 abortions. Following a partial viewing of the documentary, “The Janes,” a featured Jane named “Katie” will be interviewed.
The free event will be in person at the temple at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
Registration is required. To register, visit tinyurl.com/TEEJanesEvent.