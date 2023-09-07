In loving memory of Faye A. and Dr. Selig S. Strassman, a monument will be dedicated at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood. Rabbi Sharon Marcus will officiate. Faye and Selig were the parents of Nancy (Kevin) Kascak, and Carol, Jim (Debbie) and Bob (Lisa, of blessed memory…