Temple Emanu El will hold its second annual ShareFest on Feb. 2 to benefit more than 15 local organizations. The event is from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
ShareFest is hosted by the temple’s tikkun olam committee, or social action committee and is free.
“ShareFest is important because it brings our congregation together to help others,” said Tracy Gehrt, temple board member and vice president of the social action committee, as well as the program chairperson and creator. “We are giving back to our community by working together on repairing the world. This is an opportunity for even the youngest members to volunteer and help someone else out.”
Some of the organizations that will benefit include: Orange police and fire departments, Breakthrough Schools, Cleveland Book Bank, Geauga County Rescue and nursing homes.