Temple Emanu El’s advocacy committee will host a discussion on the legal issues surrounding Roe v. Wade following the 6:15 p.m. Shabbat service Feb. 16 at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange. The presentation is free and open to the public.
The discussion will be presented by Jessie Hill, associate dean of research and faculty development and the Judge Ben C. Green professor of law at Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland.
The presentation will also be available on Facebook Live and through the temple’s website.
For more information, or to view the presentation, visit teecleve.org.