Temple Emanu El Preschool and religious school will host “Reach Up to Shabbat” at Shaker Rocks from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 as part of its “Zman LaZuz” early engagement schedule of events for the 2021-22 school year. Geared to families with children up to age 6, the free program focuses on age-appropriate active engagement in Shabbat experiences.
This event will have an instructor on hand. Parents will be actively involved. Masks are required for adults and school-age children, and social distancing will be observed.
Shaker Rocks is at 3377 Warrensville Center Road in Shaker Heights.
RSVPs are suggested by Nov. 11 to Eileen Sadowsky, education director, at esadowsky@teecleve.org.