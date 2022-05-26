Temple Israel-Akron will hold “A Night with the Stars” June 25 as Cantor Kathy Fromson and guests perform a musical tribute to Stephen Sondheim to celebrate and benefit enhancements to its outdoor sanctuary, known as the Mishkan.
The evening will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and dinner.
With assistance from architects, the temple plans to add to the Mishkan’s functionality and spiritual atmosphere.
“It will become our sacred place for generations to come to celebrate Shabbat, holidays, weddings and many life cycle events,” according to a news release. “It will also be the perfect place for meetings, book signings and more.”
The Mishkan committee is being chaired by Sue McMains and Keith Mirman, who are also naming the Mishkan. There will be other naming opportunities available. For information, call Kim Williams at 330-665-2000.