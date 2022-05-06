The Temple Museum of Jewish Art, Religion, and Culture at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood will sponsor a trip to Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College and Conservatory for a docent-led tour at 10:30 a.m. May 10.
The group will see the exhibition, “Forms Larger and Bolder: Eva Hesse Drawings” featuring the work of Jewish artist Eva Hesse. Hesse was born in 1936 in Hamburg, Germany. The family fled the Nazi regime. Her debut exhibitions focused on her drawings. Hesse became ill with cancer in the late 1960s, and died in 1970 at age 34.
The trip is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/mayarttalk.