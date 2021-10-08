As part of its Newman Levy Lecture Series, the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will host Mark Tessler at noon Oct. 11 at the JCC, 505 Gypsy Lane.
Tessler will discuss “The Israeli Palestinian Conflict 2001-2021 and What Comes Next.” A Youngstown native, Tessler graduated with honors from The Rayen School, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Case Western Reserve University and a Ph.D. from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. He is a political science professor at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, focusing in comparative politics and Middle East studies.
The program is free and a free lunch will be served. Visit jccyoungstown.org to register.